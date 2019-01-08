WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Triad nursing moms just got a new resource.

The birth center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem just opened their Mother's Nursing Nook.

It's a private space for breastfeeding techniques, support and information.

There's also a registered dietitian on hand to discuss why nursing is recommended as the best source of nutrition for a baby's first six months of life.

The opening kicks off World Breastfeeding Week which runs through next Wednesday.