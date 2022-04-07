Novant Health launches overnight virtual lactation support for moms

Certified lactation consultants with Novant Health will be available to help breastfeeding moms via Zoom from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Being a new mom is hard. The non-stop feedings in the middle of the night can be especially challenging, but a new program at Novant Health is working to fix that.

"I cried a lot about it at times because I felt like I was not doing the best job," Calli Thomas, mom of two said.

She has been breastfeeding her youngest son, Owen, for nine months now.

"The first week was especially difficult because I was so tired and I was so sore from having him," Thomas said.

Like Calli, many moms feel like there's no one to help, especially in the middle of the night.

That's one reason why Novant Health launched a virtual lactation support from 7 p.m.- 7 a.m. everyday.

Moms can Zoom with certified lactation consultants from the privacy of their home and get the help they need.

Laura Corsig, lactation consultant with Novant Health, said about 90% of families that give birth at Novant decide to breastfeed. She said while she has seen an increase in nursing moms in the last two years, it doesn't mean it's gotten any easier for moms.

"We want to be there for them during those times whether its daytime or in the middle of the night," Corsig said.

Times that Calli said she believes moms just need to remember you're doing the best you can.

"You can't pour from an empty cup so you've got to remember to take care of yourself and then your babies will be taken care of," Thomas said.

Corsig said most insurances help pay for the service.