EVANS, Ga. — Mothers have come to the defense of a woman who says she was asked to cover up while breastfeeding inside a Chick-fil-A in Georgia.

The Augusta Chronicle reports that mothers held a “nurse-in” this week at the restaurant near Augusta.

Samantha McIntosh says she was breastfeeding her daughter in a booth at the restaurant Monday when a manager approached.

McIntosh says the manager told her they'd had a complaint and asked her to cover herself. McIntosh shared her experience on Facebook in a post that attracted scores of comments.

"Why would someone ask me to cover up? Why would a baby eating in any way offend someone to the point where it takes a manager approaching me about the situation," she said.

Chick-fil-A said the store owner has apologized to McIntosh.

According to Georgia law, "The breast-feeding of a baby is an important and basic act of nurture which should be encouraged in the interests of maternal and child health. A mother may breast-feed her baby in any location where the mother and baby are otherwise authorized to be."