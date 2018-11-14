Like adulting, the game of Monopoly can be hard.

Luckily, Hasbro launched a new edition of the classic game perfect for those who value life experiences over saving money for retirement and buying property.

Monopoly for Millennials promises "a break from the rat race" and "adulting" for those born from the early 1980s to mid-1990s.

Instead of collecting cash, paying rent and buying property, players collect "experience points" by visiting places like "your Friend's Couch, the Vegan Bistro and a Week-Long Meditation Retreat."

The player who collects the most Experience chips -- not the one with the most money -- wins the game.

Other stops on the board include Farmer's Market, Thrift Shop, 3-Day Music Festival and Yoga Studio. Instead of railroads, there are Bike Share squares.

The gold player pieces include a laughing-crying emoji, a camera, a pair of sunglasses and a hashtag.

The kicker is the age range listed on the box: 8 to 98 years.

Monopoly for Millennials is available at Walmart and Amazon.

