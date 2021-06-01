x
Greensboro, North Carolina

Life

Mother's Day brunch made simple

What better way to celebrate mom than with great food! Here's to a delicious Mother's Day brunch right at home.

Mini Pecan Sticky Buns

  • 1 can refrigerated cinnamon rolls
  • 1/2 cup butter, softened
  • 3 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 3/4 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 cup coarsely chopped pecans
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium saucepan, melt butter. 
  2. Turn heat to low and slowly add brown sugar. Stir until sugar is dissolved. 
  3. In a muffin pan, spoon mixture evenly in each cup. Add chopped pecans.
  4. Place cinnamon rolls on top of mixture. Place in oven and bake for 20-25 minutes, until browned. 
  5. Remove from oven and turn rolls out onto a plate or platter, being careful to not burn yourself, pecan mixture will be HOT!
  6. Let cool a bit and serve!

Veggie Stuffed Mushroom Caps

  • 6-10 mushroom caps, washed and dry
  • 2 tbsp. butter
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 cup plus 1/4 cup breadcrumbs
  • 1/4 tsp Cajun seasoning
  • 1/4 tsp ground black pepper
  • 1/4 c. freshly grated Parmesan, plus more for topping
  • 4 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • 1 tbsp. freshly chopped thyme
  • 1/3 cup chopped bell pepper; I use yellow, red and green
  • 1/3 cup chopped onion
  • 1/2 spinach, fresh or frozen
  • 1 egg
  • 3 tbsp milk
  • 2 tbsp hot sauce
  1. Preheat deep fryer to 350 degrees (can also use stovetop or air fryer).
  2. In  a medium pan, melt butter and sauté onion, garlic, spinach and bell peppers.
  3. Cook until tender, set aside and allow to cool.
  4. In a medium bowl combine cream cheese, 1/4 cup bread crumbs, Cajun seasoning, Parmesan cheese, thyme,black pepper and onion mixture. 
  5. In a small bowl, combine egg, milk and hot sauce.
  6. Take each mushroom cap and stuff it spinach mixture. Then dip the mushrooms in the egg mixture and coat with breadcrumbs.
  7. Carefully place mushrooms in fryer and cook until golden brown, about 1-2 minutes. 
  8. Remove the mushrooms from the oil and allow to drain and serve.

Pasta Carbonara

  • 8 - 10 slices bacon , cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 8 1/2 cups water , divided
  • 4 cloves garlic , minced
  • 1/4 cup onion, diced
  • 1 lb spaghetti or linguine
  • 1 1/4 cups finely grated parmesan cheese , plus more for serving (2 oz)
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 tsp each salt and pepper , or to taste
  • Chopped fresh parsley , for garnish
  1. In a medium sauce pan, cook pasta until al dente, about 7 minutes. Drain pasta and set aside. 
  2. In a large skillet, brown bacon. Add garlic and onion and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add pasta to pan. Stir in salt, pepper and eggs. 
  3. Add Parmesan cheese and stir well. Top with parsley and serve.  