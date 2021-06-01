Mother's Day brunch made simple

Mini Pecan Sticky Buns
- 1 can refrigerated cinnamon rolls
- 1/2 cup butter, softened
- 3 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 3/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 1 cup coarsely chopped pecans
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium saucepan, melt butter.
- Turn heat to low and slowly add brown sugar. Stir until sugar is dissolved.
- In a muffin pan, spoon mixture evenly in each cup. Add chopped pecans.
- Place cinnamon rolls on top of mixture. Place in oven and bake for 20-25 minutes, until browned.
- Remove from oven and turn rolls out onto a plate or platter, being careful to not burn yourself, pecan mixture will be HOT!
- Let cool a bit and serve!
Veggie Stuffed Mushroom Caps
- 6-10 mushroom caps, washed and dry
- 2 tbsp. butter
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cup plus 1/4 cup breadcrumbs
- 1/4 tsp Cajun seasoning
- 1/4 tsp ground black pepper
- 1/4 c. freshly grated Parmesan, plus more for topping
- 4 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 1 tbsp. freshly chopped thyme
- 1/3 cup chopped bell pepper; I use yellow, red and green
- 1/3 cup chopped onion
- 1/2 spinach, fresh or frozen
- 1 egg
- 3 tbsp milk
- 2 tbsp hot sauce
- Preheat deep fryer to 350 degrees (can also use stovetop or air fryer).
- In a medium pan, melt butter and sauté onion, garlic, spinach and bell peppers.
- Cook until tender, set aside and allow to cool.
- In a medium bowl combine cream cheese, 1/4 cup bread crumbs, Cajun seasoning, Parmesan cheese, thyme,black pepper and onion mixture.
- In a small bowl, combine egg, milk and hot sauce.
- Take each mushroom cap and stuff it spinach mixture. Then dip the mushrooms in the egg mixture and coat with breadcrumbs.
- Carefully place mushrooms in fryer and cook until golden brown, about 1-2 minutes.
- Remove the mushrooms from the oil and allow to drain and serve.
Pasta Carbonara
- 8 - 10 slices bacon , cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 8 1/2 cups water , divided
- 4 cloves garlic , minced
- 1/4 cup onion, diced
- 1 lb spaghetti or linguine
- 1 1/4 cups finely grated parmesan cheese , plus more for serving (2 oz)
- 3 large eggs
- 1 tsp each salt and pepper , or to taste
- Chopped fresh parsley , for garnish
- In a medium sauce pan, cook pasta until al dente, about 7 minutes. Drain pasta and set aside.
- In a large skillet, brown bacon. Add garlic and onion and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add pasta to pan. Stir in salt, pepper and eggs.
- Add Parmesan cheese and stir well. Top with parsley and serve.