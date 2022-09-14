Why we mourn those we don't know

Thousands have lined the streets or dropped off memorial flowers honoring Queen Elizabeth II. Most don't know her personally.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — People from around the world are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Messages and tributes are pouring in from people who admire Her Majesty but don’t know her.

With Queen Elizabeth and other high-profile public figures whose lives are played out in the media, you feel like you know them to a certain degree and you may mourn them.

This happens because they become familiar to you. When they die, you might feel the loss of their passing.

Remember that everyone grieves in their own way, which means that someone might feel the pain more deeply than others.

Death triggers memories of previous loss or loss to come, which can impact people differently. Grief is relatable.

A way to cope with the death of someone you don’t know, is to find a way to honor them.

Think about what you admire and respect about the person who passed away and find a way to celebrate it, whether it’s a remembrance, paying tribute, or a continuation of something that represented them.