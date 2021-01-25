Moving on after scandal

It takes action to move forward after a scandal impacts your life.

Recently, Olivia Jade, Lori Laughlin’s daughter, jumped back on her YouTube channel amidst her parents’ involvement in the college admissions scandal.

She’s finding a way to regain control of her life and move on.

There are ways that others can move on after scandal whether directly by your own involvement or indirectly by your family’s involvement.

To move forward after a scandal, you have to not only make the decision to move forward, but you actually have to move forward.

You find what you want to put your time and energy into. Figure out the vision you want for your life and make it happen. Like Olivia Jade, she went back to something that she loves to do, which for her is YouTube. You continue where you left off and make the necessary changes to move forward based on what’s good for you.

Realize that there might be an embarrassment factor from the fallout. You have to develop thick skin.

Some people will not be nice and will say hurtful things. Remember that what someone thinks about you is none of your business. Your success in life is based on you. Your perseverance, your determination, your grit. Not what others say or think. No doubt that it can’t be tough at times – no one wants to be embarrassed or humiliated. When you want to move on, you want others to move on too.