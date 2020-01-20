GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's the time of the year for coughing, sneezing and sickness but when it's your turn to be sick, do you go to work? Four 2 Five's Maddie Gardner asks you to stay home and call out sick so you don't share your germs with others.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's the time of the year for coughing, sneezing and sickness but when it's your turn to be sick, do you go to work? Four 2 Five's Maddie Gardner asks you to stay home and call out sick so you don't share your germs with others.