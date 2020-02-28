GREENSBORO, N.C. — I want to talk about politics. Cue the groans.

Wait, let me rephrase that. I want to talk about not talking about politics that you want to talk about all the time.

You following?

It's a Presidential election year. I get it. And we've got a lot of important Primaries happening here locally.

And you should vote, but you know what? I don't want to know who or why.

(Just so we are clear, I mean when I'm off the job and am not reporting.)

Whatever you say is not going to change my mind and whatever I say is probably not going to change yours.

If you find yourself in the same boat as me, I've got some phrases you can keep in your back pocket because inevitably politics will up come some time or another.

"I don't really enjoy discussing politics."

It's short sweet to the point, but if the person keeps going on maybe try this:

"This isn't something I don't want to talk about anymore. Let's move on."

Then, introduce another topic.

If that doesn't work...slowly back out of the conversation. They'll get the hint then.

But it all seriousness, maybe you and your coworkers or you and your friends LOVE to have healthy political debates

Just be mindful of those who don't and respect their wishes.

