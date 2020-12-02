GREENSBORO, N.C. — I want to talk about personal space because the more I live, the more I realize everyone is not on the same page.

Here are a few examples that just make me upset, probably more than they should.

First, is the self check out line at Walmart. You know how they have aisles with the long belts.

The other day some person came right up behind me started placing their items down basically touching my items and THEN they didn't use the divider.

Uh.. hello? Person here not trying to pay for your things too.

At least have a foot of space!

Next, let's go to the gym.

Can someone explain to me why when there are five treadmills open in a row, the one that gets chosen is the one directly next to me?

I don't know if it's a motivation thing, but I would love to know whats going on in that person's mind.

This last one may be a stretch of personal space invasion. I hate it when someone is following me too closely when I'm driving, especially when I'm going the speed limit and I'm not in the fast lane.

It's not going to make me move any faster.

I can't be alone in thinking those things are annoying right?

For me, it all comes down to a lack of respect and not following that golden rule.

We are living on this earth together. Let's not make things difficult for others