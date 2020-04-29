It is time for ‘My 2 Cents.’ You’ve been hearing about the coronavirus for a couple of weeks now and in that short amount of time you’ve consumed A LOT of information. I’m talking, more than a college course load dropped on you in days.

Even as a journalist it is hard for me to keep up on what I’m supposed to be doing: don’t wear a mask, wear a mask. Groups no larger than 50, groups no larger than 10. Don’t go to work, unless you have to go to work. Don’t go out, unless you need to go out.

I feel like I’m in some kind of information cyclone that’s picked me up and dropped me off at a conclusion only to pick me back up and drop me off on the complete opposite side of it.

WHAT IS HAPPENING?!

Here’s the thing: Nobody knows everything about this virus. It’s new. Even though the world’s brightest minds are spending days in labs studying every part of this thing, they still don’t know all that there is to know. As they learn more and share it with the public, we adapt and change.

Yes, that leads to mixed messages and information overload. Oh, how I wish this virus came with a manual we all got on day one to tell us exactly what to do.

Since it doesn’t here’s my advice: if you’re feeling overwhelmed, think about something else. Clear your mind. Make sure you’re checking sources you trust. That’s a big one. Make sure you’re getting reliable information – and everything you see on the internet, well, you know.

What we’re dealing with is a lot and for me at times it’s too much. We have to protect ourselves from getting sick but we also have to protect our sanity.