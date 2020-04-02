GREENSBORO, N.C. — So we are now two days removed from the super bowl, and I am seeing on my social media timelines is negativity.

It's centered around the half time performance show put on by J.Lo and Shakira.

Frankly, I find this disappointing. I'm disappointed in the way I see people talking about other people-- the way they dress, their choice of dance moves, etc.

To me, the show was a celebration of women over 40 at the peak of their careers shutting it down on America's biggest stage.

That's what should be the focus, but it's not.

Furthermore, I'm finding it's women criticizing women and that's what hurts the most.

Ladies, we are all on the same team here. Why are we making it harder for ourselves?

When we tear one woman down, we tear all women down. It's a beautiful thing when we support and stand up for one another.

So how about we fix each other's crowns rather than finding reasons to say that woman is undeserving of it.

Form your own opinion that's just my two cents.

