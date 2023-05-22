It's National Be Yourself Day

Blanca Cobb shares the importance of being yourself.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Be Yourself Day. Sometimes, you might feel it's easier to be yourself when you're alone because no one is around to judge you. But it's important to be yourself no matter who's watching.

It's important to be yourself because there will be an alignment between what you show the world and what you feel inside. When there's an alignment, there's a sense of peace. If not, you might feel an emptiness or internal struggle about who you are and what you show everyone else. It's exhausting to be something that you're not.

If someone is watching you while you're your fun, flashy, or quirky self, adopt an "I don't care" attitude. The only person that you're accountable to is yourself. So, if someone laughs, shakes their head, and says something, ignore it. Their discomfort is about them, not you. You keep being you.

An amazing thing happens the more you're yourself; people realize that being oneself is cool. Even if they disagree with you, many people will admire the guts it takes to be unapologetically you. And some people, they start to show their authentic selves too. By setting the example, it’s as if you’re freeing others.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb – Body Language Expert. Write a message on my timeline, and I'll get back to you. While you're on my page, I'd appreciate it if you give my page a "like."

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.