January is National Mentoring Month. Having a mentor can make a big difference in someone's life. Particularly, a young person who's just starting a career.

Selecting a mentor should be given careful consideration and not randomly picking someone who's in your field. Think about people whose career you admire. Ask yourself what you can learn from this person. What skills do they have that you think are strengths? How do they solve problems and handle stress?

To have a successful mentor relationship, you have to be coachable. This means that you have to be willing to take advice, follow new suggests, get out of your comfort zone and be honest. Being honest about your strengths, weaknesses, goals, problems will give your mentor enough information to advise you. When there's a breakdown in the relationship, it's usually about different expectations. For example, there can be a disconnect when you're struggling with a problem.You might expect for your mentor to solve the problem for you. Where your mentor might want for you to try to figure it out first. That way they can follow your thought process and give insight.

