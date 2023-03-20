National Proposal Day | What factors do you consider before proposing

Making the decision to get married is one of the most important decisions in your life

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Proposal Day. Getting married is one of the most important decisions in your life. Love is the deciding factor for many people who decide to get married. Other than love, what are other considerations?

Many people wonder how long you should know each other before proposing.

There are a lot of different opinions about the timeframes. Time frames are loose guidelines. The point of a timeline is that you want to really know each other before you make a lifelong commitment. Keep this in mind; you’ll continually learn about each other throughout your lives because, as people, we evolve.

When it comes to communication, you want to communicate effectively to understand each other. You want to be almost obsessed with your partner so you can understand them. Understand their emotions, fears, and hopes. Many arguments and disagreements happen because of misunderstandings. When you’re focused on understanding each other, you take the focus away from yourself.

In my opinion, trust is the foundation for an intimate and binding relationship. The more you trust each other, the more vulnerable and authentic you’ll be with them. There won’t be a reason to hide who you are because you’ll feel emotionally safe with them. You know that your heart is safe with them.