Navigating through difficult times in your relationship

When times get rough in your relationship, keeping your emotions in check can help whether you're planning to separate or stay together.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's no secret that Kevin Costner and his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, have had a rough divorce. The latest headlines are that the two are talking again now that their divorce is settled. This got us thinking about working your way through your relationship, whether you stay together or go your separate ways.

There isn't peace when you're at odds. Whether you stay together or go separate ways, you can talk civilly, resolve the situation quicker, and protect your emotional health if you work your way through it.

Deal with your emotions privately. Interacting when you're feeling negative is like fueling a fire because you'll be more sensitive to what you hear.

It's important not to blame each other when you're talking. Assigning fault isn't going to make the conversation easier. It'll make the conversation harder because the accused person will get defensive and possibly throw the blame right back. Instead, work through the issues and facts. You'll make more headway this way.

