BOONE, N.C. — 13-year-old Joshua Beadenkopf, of Moravian Falls, suffers from life-threatening seizures, but that won't stop him from enjoying the great outdoors.

His happy place is being out in nature and fishing.

Kids Wish Network wanted to give Joshua a fun day doing what he loves, so they hooked him up with his very own fishing gear and took him on a fishing trip in Boone.

Fish Wish Granted For NC Boy Josh catches a trout. Josh with the fishing net. Josh fishing in the creek. Josh gets help from his fishing guide.

“I’m so glad he wants to be involved with a sport that he can do and enjoy,” said his mom Mary.

Joshua got to use his new pole, tackle box, fishing caddy and net during his excursion. He even hooked his own fish! After his big catch, the guides showed him how to properly release the trout back into the water.

“He’s happier since his wish,” said his mom. “He also now has other goals that he wants to accomplish.”

