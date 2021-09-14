Frying Pan Wedding: A North Carolina couple got married 40 miles offshore

CAPE FEAR, N.C. — A North Carolina couple said "I do" during a one-of-a-kind wedding ceremony.
Ben and Audrey Black tied the knot at the Frying Pan Tower near Cape Fear. They are the first couple to get married on the tower - posted 40 miles offshore in the Atlantic Ocean.
The tower holds a special place in Ben's heart. Exactly a year ago from his wedding day, he sat on the helipad and prayed that his soulmate would be placed into his life.
Four days later, he got a notification on his phone alerting him it was Audrey's birthday.
He hadn't spoken to her in years but wished Audrey a happy birthday.
The rest is history.