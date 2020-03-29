RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is practicing what he preaches when it comes to staying home. After a week full of changes on the local and state level due to COVID-19, Governor Cooper and his wife Kristin stayed home for their wedding anniversary.

Restaurants all across the state of North Carolina have been serving food to-go only, and the state is preparing to enter a 'stay at home' order at the start of next week.

RELATED: Gov. Cooper issues statewide North Carolina 'stay at home' order

"Being apart from family & friends is difficult," Gov. Cooper said in a tweet earlier this week. "The sounds of our lives – the school bell or the half-time buzzer – they're gone. Losing your job or closing your business has to be painful. But we have to act now in the safest, smartest way when we have the chance to save lives."

Gov. Cooper posted a picture of the two eating dinner tonight, saying his wife Kristin made them a homemade dinner from her garden to celebrate.

"You can stay at home even when it's your anniversary," Gov. Cooper said in a tweet.

Happy anniversary, Governor Roy Cooper and Kristin Cooper!

