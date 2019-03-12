HICKORY, N.C. — A North Carolina lawyer just set the 'bar' for facial hair.

R. Jimmy Brittain, Jr., a personal injury attorney for Hickory's Crumley Roberts, LLP, won a national beard competition.

Brittain competed in the 2019 National Beard and Moustache Championships on November 8th and 9th in Tinley Park, Illinois. His majestic mane took home 1st prize in the Full Beard, Best Groomed 18-24'' category.

Crumley Roberts says not only is Brittain a winner because of his beard -- he's also a winner for his clients and community.

According to a release from Crumley Roberts, hundreds of others competed across 51 categories. Other competitions included Mr. Moustache and 5 O'Clock Shadow.

RELATED: Men's Beards Dirtier Than Dog Fur, Study Finds

RELATED: Women Find Men With Facial Hair More Attractive Than Men Without it: Study

RELATED: Verify: Do Beards Help Prevent Skin Cancer?