Raleigh, N.C. -- Lottery hype can be felt all over North Carolina and beyond.

With a whopping $2.2 billion up for grabs between the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, it's hard not to imagine the possibilities! Hey, we can all dream! Let's take a look at some of the numbers behind these record-setting lotteries.

Related: Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots: Everything you need to know

The Mega Millions Jackpot for Tuesday's drawing is $1.6 billion worth $913.7 million cash.

This is the LARGEST Mega Millions jackpot on record.

It is the largest JACKPOT in U.S. history.

The Powerball for Wednesday's drawing is $620 million or $354.3 million cash.

This is the 3rd LARGEST Powerball jackpot.

It is the 6th largest jackpot in U.S. history.

26 - The most common Powerball main number ever drawn, according to LottoNumbers.com.

4 - The average player in NC spent just over $4 on tickets in the last Mega Millions and Powerball drawings.

9 - There are nine ways a player can win either game.

10 - That's how many times the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have been hit this year.

25 - People have won $1 million or more playing Mega Millions since it launched in North Carolina in 2010. 3 winners were visiting from out of state.

6 - The number of jackpot winners North Carolina has ever had in past drawings.

Mega-Millions: Mike Manheim of Greensboro won $12 million in 2010.

Mega-Millions: James Jones of Greenville won $57 million in 2011.

Powerball: Jackie Alston of Halifax won $74.5 million in 2006.

Powerball: Jeff Wilson of Kings Mountain won $88.1 million in 2009.

Powerball: Frank Griffin of Asheville won $141.4 million in 2010.

Powerball: Marie Holmes of Shallotte won $188 million in 2015.

In Saturday's drawing, over 82,000 Powerball tickets sold in NC won a prize. Four of them were $50,000 prizes.

In Friday's drawing, over 268,000 Mega Millions tickets sold in the state won a prize. One was a $20,000 prize and three of them were $10,000.

Related Stories:

Record $1.6B jackpot too much of a good thing for some lottery players

The numbers behind Mega Millions: Why lottery jackpots are getting bigger

'I've never won big, I've just won often' | NC lottery winner talks strategy

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY