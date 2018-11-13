RALEIGH, N.C. -- A Conover, NC man plans to fulfill his dream of getting his college degree after winning $181,000 in the Cash 5 Jackpot.

“School is expensive,” Darius Grant said. “I had to stop because of financial reasons, but now I can go back and finish my sports management degree. It feels great to be able to do this.”

Related: Mega Millions Winner Has Not Yet Claimed $1.5 Billion Prize

Grant bought his lucky ticket at the Circle K on Conover Boulevard West in Conover for Friday's drawing.

He found out he won just after midnight when he checked the numbers online.

Related: $1M Powerball Prize Winner Comes Forward in Winston-Salem

"I couldn't believe it at first," Grant said. "I just kept thinking, 'I must be dreaming.'"

He was dreaming, and claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After state and federal taxes, he took home $128,279.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY