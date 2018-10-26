RALEIGH, N.C. -- Britta Johnson of Davidson says she's still in shock after winning $10,000 playing Mega Millions.

Her ticket was one of 13 sold in North Carolina to win a big prize in Tuesday's drawing.

“I think I’ve only played the lottery two or three times in my life,” said Johnson, who works as a receptionist. “I was on my way home from work and something just told me to stop and get a Mega Millions ticket so I did.”

She bought the $2 Quick Pick ticket at the Huntersville BP on South Statesville Road.

Johnson watched the drawing while getting ready for bed, and realized she had a winning ticket.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Johnson said. “I woke my husband up to tell him, but he thought I had a fake ticket and was playing a joke on him. He didn’t believe it until he checked the website himself.”

Johnson and her husband claimed the prize on Wednesday at the lottery claim center in Greensboro. They plan to use some of the money to pay bills.

The ticket matched the numbers on four of the white balls and the Mega Ball to win $10,000.

