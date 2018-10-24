Being a University of South Carolina graduate, you won’t find any Clemson orange clothing in Beth Hadley’s closet.

Yet there she was this past Saturday afternoon at the Clemson vs. N.C. State football game at Memorial Stadium, cheering on the Tigers while adorned in orange, albeit borrowed.

Hadley, a fourth-grade teacher at Rudolph Gordon School in Simpsonville, attended the game with her friend and co-worker Brooke Key and her sons Wilson and Walker. All are avid Clemson fans who insisted she adopt their team, if only for a day.

“They told me I had to wear orange,” Hadley said. “So I had to borrow something from Brooke. Now I’ve been disowned by my brother, who’s a Carolina alum as well.”

Her brother’s rejection notwithstanding, what unfolded at day’s end turned out to be a rewarding experience that she won’t soon forget.

After the game, the Key family insisted on running onto the field to celebrate with the team following the Tigers’ 41-7 victory. Hadley paused when she saw the precipitous drop from the brick wall in front of the bleachers to the field below.

“I didn’t know it was that big of a drop,” Hadley said.

She stared at the ground and paused.

One of those moments - @PackFootball's @nfl_70 takes the time to help a Clemson fan take the field after the game. pic.twitter.com/QYt26ppohN — ethanhyman (@ethanhyman) October 21, 2018

“At that point, I kept thinking I had to save face,” Hadley said.

Just as she was about to jump, N.C. State offensive lineman Terronne Prescod came strolling by on his way to the locker room.

“I said, ‘Can you help me down?’ ” Hadley said. “And he didn’t even hesitate.”

The 6-foot-5, 334-pound Prescod, who played extensively despite being hampered by a back injury throughout the game, grabbed Hadley under the arms and gently lowered her to the ground.

“I thanked him and he said, ‘You’re welcome,’ ” Hadley said. “It was a nice moment.”

NC State Wolfpack guard Terronne Prescod (70) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports.

Jeremy Brevard

Ethan Hyman, a photographer for The News and Observer in Raleigh, North Carolina, thought it was a nice moment, too. He captured the brief interaction and posted it on his Twitter account later that evening.

It has since attracted more than 2,200 likes and elicited a multitude of positive responses, ranging from “classy” to “this is priceless” to “there is hope for our future!”

So what was Prescod thinking when he saw Hadley, sporting an orange and purple top, asking for help?

“I didn’t see any color – I just saw a lady on the edge of the wall trying to get down,” Prescod said. “I just thought I had to help her because I didn’t want her to fall and hurt herself. I just wanted to be a gentleman and get her down.”

Hadley has been inundated with phone calls and texts and hallway chats since. Random people have contacted her on Facebook.

She plans to share the experience with her students, imparting a life lesson from a simple yet much-appreciated gesture that won’t soon be forgotten.

“His mama must have raised him right,” Hadley said.

The humble Prescod, who was recently named a first-team Midseason All-American by Sports Illustrated, confirmed Hadley’s suspicion.

Somewhere in Decatur, Georgia, Kayonne Prescod is smiling.

“She definitely hit that on the head,” Prescod said. “I showed my mom what people have been saying about it and she’s very proud.”

So, too, is Hadley.

“You know what I love about this story? I’ve taught for 23 years and it was special seeing a young man who didn’t care what color I had on – he just helped me,” Hadley said. “One of the things I love about college sports is that they’re still young, they’re still just college kids. Coaches need to remember that they’re teaching young men.

“I hope he’s getting as much recognition as I am because it’s about him. It’s about being polite and nice. It’s a feel-good story, and we need that today. It’s nice to shine the spotlight on somebody for being nice and showing good sportsmanship.”

Hadley plans to tell her students as much.

“It makes me feel great to be an example for young kids, to just bring kindness to the world,” Prescod said. “People shouldn’t have a second thought about doing things and being genuinely nice to others.”

Yep, mama has a right to be proud.

