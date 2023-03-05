Organizations react to 12-week abortion ban bill

North Carolina women will likely have less time to decide if they want to get an abortion or not.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A battle is brewing over reproductive rights at the state capital and North Carolina organizations are weighing in.

Currently, women have 20 weeks to decide if they want to get an abortion. The "Care for Women's Children and Family Act" would shorten that time by two months, banning it after 12 weeks.

WFMY News 2 spoke with organizations on both sides of the issue.

Tami Fitzgerald with NC Values Coalition says while they are glad lawmakers took action, they want tighter restrictions.

"This bill is a start in the right direction to make North Carolina a destination for life instead of a destination for death and so we are supporting the bill, it does not go as far as what we would want, but we think the bill is a good start and we're gonna continue to work to help pass laws in North Carolina that give unborn babies the opportunity for life," said Fitzgerald.

Within the bill, there would be exceptions for rape, incest, fetal abnormality, and if the life of the mother is in danger.

There are also potential fines for doctors who break the rules.

Dr. Arthur Apolinario with the North Carolina Medical Society is against the bill and says this is not something doctors should have to worry about.

"No doctor wants to go to jail or be fined for making the right decision for their patients and that's what I'm afraid will happen in this state. Doctors try to give the best care, they give the best care and unfortunately, they have to get a lawyer now because after giving the best care, it's against the law in North Carolina. I'm very concerned about that," said Apolinario.

The bill also includes funding to expand childcare access, pay for teacher and state employee maternity and paternity leave, support foster care and children's homes, increase birth control access, and help parents complete community college.

With the Republican's super majority, it is likely the bill will pass and head to the governor's desk.

He's expected to veto it, but if all Republicans vote to override the veto, it would become law.