ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo celebrated World Chimpanzee Day with a pregnancy announcement from one of its own chimps!
The Zoo announced on Facebook that one of its chimps, Amy, is expecting!
Amy, 35, was born at the zoo and has given birth successfully before. In March, the zoo welcomed a baby boy chimp named 'Obi.'
"The zoo's veterinary team is working hand in hand with the animal care staff to monitor the development of Amy’s baby through behavioral training," the post said. "We are excited to take you all on this journey with us!"
