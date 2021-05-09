NC Zoo wishes moms of every species a Happy Mother's Day!

"We hope all of the moms, caregivers, and maternal figures enjoy their special day! Thank you for all that you do and the love that you share," the post read.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Whether human or animal, moms of every species have a tough job they just continue to make look easier and easier.

Not only can mothers take credit for carrying and birthing their young, but they can also take credit for loving them like no other!

That's why today, the NC Zoo took to Facebook to make sure mothers of every specifies felt the love they unselfishly give to others every single day.

"Today we celebrate moms of every species! Happy Mother's Day from the North Carolina Zoo! We hope all of the moms, caregivers, and maternal figures enjoy their special day! Thank you for all that you do and the love that you share."

The post also spoke of the zoo's rhinos and how they still keep their mothers on their toes. We're sure mothers all around the world and relate!