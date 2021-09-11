The earliest snow we've gotten in the last five years came Dec. 9, 2017.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It might not feel like it today, but that winter weather will be here sooner than you know it.

Today we spoke with Brad Wall, a division maintenance engineer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation. He helped explain to us how NCDOT is getting ready for what could come this winter.

"During this time of the year, we make sure that our equipment and personnel are all versed on the plan that the lead maintenance engineer put in place to clear the roads of snow and ice. Our main goal is to be ready for an event by December 1st. it doesn't mean we won't be able to respond before the 1st but our goal is to be fully ready by that time."

For most people, fall means it's time to prepare for the holiday season. For NCDOT, it means it's time to prepare for winter weather.

Just because our crews are getting ready doesn't mean we're expecting winter weather anytime soon.

"We did get winter weather information from the National Weather Service within the last month and what I took away from it was they're expecting above normal dry year as well as warm year. Warm and dry is good for us."