Pen a letter to Santa to make it a magical Christmas!

The city of Greensboro and USPS are accepting letters to the North Pole, hurry the deadline is soon !

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The main video in this story is from a November 2021 story on the gift of inclusivity for Christmas.

It's a magical time of the year! Make your dreams come true this holiday season by writing a letter to Santa. You can be a part of the North Pole magic, the more letters sent to Santa, the more magic he can deliver to your home.

USPS OPERATION SANTA

What to include within the letter:

Tell Santa what type of year you’ve had. Remember he knows if you have been naughty or nice.

Requests for clothes and shoes should be specific to the preferred size, style, and color. For toys, games, and books, include names and titles.

Be sure to include your return address so Santa can write you back!

Addressing a letter to Santa:

Letters to USPS Operation Santa letter must be postmarked no later than December 10.

Mailing address: Santa Claus

123 Elf Road

North Pole 88888

Postage stamp:

Return address: Write your full name and home mailing address, including apt # if applicable, in the upper left corner of the envelope. Santa's mailing address: Address the envelope to Santa Claus, 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888 Postage stamp: A First-Class Mail postage stamp is required, placed in the upper right corner of the envelope.

GREENSBORO SANTA LETTERS

The city of Greensboro is accepting Santa letters now until Nov. 30.

You can drop off the letter in one of the Parks and Recreation Santa mailboxes by Nov. 30 or email santa.claus@greensboro-nc.gov.