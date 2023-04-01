New fun things to expect this year for the Grasshoppers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With the opening day for the Greensboro Grasshoppers set for April 18, there are a lot of new things to expect this season.
Promotional nights lined up:
April 20 - Greensboro Bats Throwback – Specialty Jerseys (Player Jerseys will be auctioned off)
June 23 - Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night – Promo Jerseys
June 24 - Endy Rodriguez Bobblehead Giveaway (First 1,000 fans)
July 28 - Princess Night
July 29 - Christmas in July – Promo Jersey & Santa Hat Giveaway
August 5 - Jurassic Ballpark – Ed’s Dinosaurs Live
August 19 - Star Wars Night – Promo Jersey
Regular promo nights throughout the season:
Two Dog Tuesday - $2 hot dogs, discounted 16oz. drafts ($3 domestic and $5 premium), $2 fountain soda (16oz.), and $2 water (12oz.) throughout the ballpark
White Claw Wednesday - Enjoy a 12oz. White Claw® Hard Seltzer for just $3
Thirsty Thursday - $3 domestic and $5 premium, $3 burgers, $2 fountain soda (16oz.), and $2 water (12oz.) throughout the ballpark
FANomenal Friday Fireworks - Postgame fireworks show
Spectacular Fireworks Saturday - Postgame fireworks show
Family Funday Sunday - Come early and play catch on the field pregame. PLUS, kids run the Bases after the game
Bark in the Park
According to officials, they will host five Bark in the Parks events this summer. Fans can purchase tickets to enjoy the excitement of Hoppers baseball alongside their pup on these dates:
- Wednesday, April 19
- Wednesday, June 7
- Wednesday, July 5
- Wednesday, August 16
- Wednesday, August 30
The Hoppers are set to open the season Tuesday, April 18 against Greenville. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
