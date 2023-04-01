New fun things to expect this year for the Grasshoppers

The home opener is just around the corner, set for April 18.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With the opening day for the Greensboro Grasshoppers set for April 18, there are a lot of new things to expect this season.

Promotional nights lined up:

April 20 - Greensboro Bats Throwback – Specialty Jerseys (Player Jerseys will be auctioned off)

June 23 - Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night – Promo Jerseys

June 24 - Endy Rodriguez Bobblehead Giveaway (First 1,000 fans)

July 28 - Princess Night

July 29 - Christmas in July – Promo Jersey & Santa Hat Giveaway

August 5 - Jurassic Ballpark – Ed’s Dinosaurs Live

August 19 - Star Wars Night – Promo Jersey

Regular promo nights throughout the season:

Two Dog Tuesday - $2 hot dogs, discounted 16oz. drafts ($3 domestic and $5 premium), $2 fountain soda (16oz.), and $2 water (12oz.) throughout the ballpark

White Claw Wednesday - Enjoy a 12oz. White Claw® Hard Seltzer for just $3

Thirsty Thursday - $3 domestic and $5 premium, $3 burgers, $2 fountain soda (16oz.), and $2 water (12oz.) throughout the ballpark

FANomenal Friday Fireworks - Postgame fireworks show

Spectacular Fireworks Saturday - Postgame fireworks show

Family Funday Sunday - Come early and play catch on the field pregame. PLUS, kids run the Bases after the game

Bark in the Park

According to officials, they will host five Bark in the Parks events this summer. Fans can purchase tickets to enjoy the excitement of Hoppers baseball alongside their pup on these dates:

Wednesday, April 19 Wednesday, June 7 Wednesday, July 5 Wednesday, August 16 Wednesday, August 30

The Hoppers are set to open the season Tuesday, April 18 against Greenville. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.