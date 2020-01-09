'Clearly loved': Police want to reunite family with lost photo album

The old album contains pictures from trips across the Northeast.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Investigators in Pasco County are trying to solve a mystery, and they could use your help.

The New Port Richey Police Department says somebody turned in a very old photo album, and officers want to reunite the pictures with the family. They say the album was "clearly loved."

Based on what officers have been able to figure out, the owner of the photo album enjoyed trips to Gettysburg, Vermont, and Cuba Lake in New York.

"We believe there are some ties to New York in the early to mid 1950s," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

If you have any information about the photo album, you are asked to call authorities at 727-232-8941.

