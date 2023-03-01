New Year goal hacks

If you don't meet a goal, which will eventually happen, get back on the task as soon as you can.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With the New Year comes New Year's resolutions, which rarely work out.

Many people start motivated to accomplish their resolution, whether going to the gym or saving money. By the end of January, many resolutions have gone bust. And people are disappointed with the outcome.

A resolution hack you can use to be more successful is to have short-term goals because you tend to see success faster, which keeps you motivated longer. You decide what you need to stay motivated and committed to a goal.

At first, you can have a one-day goal and stretch it out to one week, two weeks, or one month. If you don't meet a goal, which will eventually happen, get back on the task as soon as you can. Don't fester about what came up and how much you're derailed. Excuses are irrelevant. Even if you complete part of the task that you wanted to be done that day, get it done. Y

ou'll feel good because you're sticking as close to the schedule as possible. Partial progress is still progress.