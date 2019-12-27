Now that Christmas is over, many of you will be celebrating the New Year. Sometimes things can get awkward with people at the parties. Here are a few fixes if yourself in an awkward situation with someone. Let's say that someone comes in for a kiss when the clock strikes twelve. Your natural reaction would be to step back. Instead take a step to the side so that you'll miss their lips all together. They won't be anticipating the side step.

Sometimes, someone might flirt a little too much or they might tell an inappropriate joke. If you don't want to say anything then you can show them that you're not interested by disengaging with them. This means that you look away or look down and don't smile. When you withdraw the attention then they'll get the hint. When they change the topic or stop what they're doing then re-engage.

Let's say that you find yourself alone at the party. Typically, when you're feeling uncomfortable then your body language reflects those feelings. When you look unapproachable then people won't want to interact with you. Instead place yourself in the middle of the room your back facing the wall. Look around, pop an elbow to take up space and smile. When you're approachable people will notice.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert. Write a message on my timeline and I'll get back to you.