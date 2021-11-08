No fish tale here: Man breaks state channel catfish record

Taner Rudolph caught a 26-pound catfish in the Neuse River.

RALEIGH, N.C. — There’s no fish tale when it comes to this big catch.

Taner Rudolph of Hubert caught a huge catfish in the Neuse River, breaking the state channel record.

Rudolph caught the fish on July 17. The catfish weighs 26 pounds and measured 38 and 5/8 inches long and is 22 and ¾ inches in girth.

For an angler who catches a catfish that doesn’t quite measure up to this catch, but still meets the minimum size and length requirements, the Commission has blue and channel catfish classifications for its North Carolina Angler Recognition program.