A podcast devoted to trauma healing and the North Carolina artist behind it

“I want to change the world with your story,” Host and Artist Jesca Jaymes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Spring of 2020 will be a time we remember forever for a variety of reasons, and for Jesca Jaymes, it will be remembered as a time of trauma. Jaymes is a North Carolina native, artist, and podcaster.

Where Stories Become Art & Art Becomes Important Reminders

“This podcast is in response to my own trauma; healing through that journey, I felt very alone, and so I decided to create a podcast where we hear empowering stories from women who have been through traumatic experiences,” said Jaymes.

Through her healing, she has reached an audience with over 3,000 downloads, which was just one of her goals.

“My goal for my podcast is just to create a space for someone that feels like they need extra help and for them to find empowerment through other people's stories so that they can see they hold the candle, they hold the power themselves to get through anything life hands them,” said Jaymes.

Through her artwork, Jaymes not only shares empowering stories of different women she meets, but she creates an artwork piece that represents that specific story.

This piece is called What Is Written and it is inspired by a woman who survived domestic violence. Jaymes said the work represents releasing emotions and trauma through the art of writing.

This piece is called Breaking the Cycle and it is inspired by a woman breaking the cycle of addiction and self-destruction. Jaymes said the painting is a reminder to step into your own power by breaking the enclosure we have built ourselves.

The last piece is called Clear Skies and Jaymes said it is a reminder to step into your own power. You hold the tools needed to change your life, and growth is always beautiful.

'It's about changing a specific life'

The podcast will air its fourth season in January. So far, Jaymes has been able to interview a wide variety of women across many professions.

“I have had the opportunity to talk to scientists, therapists, doctors, healers, a beautiful variety of people that have experienced these traumas and have used their profession to heal themselves and others,” said Jaymes.

It’s not all about the numbers, her drive comes from her story-telling.

“If I do this every week and one person hears the story and it changes their life, that’s it for me, that’s the goal. It’s not about a numbers game, it’s about changing a specific life,” said Jesca Jaymes.