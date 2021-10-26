The Greatest Homecoming on Earth began this week. While it will look a bit different, students and alumni are still excited.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's homecoming week for the Aggies from North Carolina A&T State University. Many know it as the Greatest Homecoming on Earth (GHOE), but this year the festivities will be scaled back due to COVID-19.

Even though some events are canceled, and all indoor events have been modified to fit within COVID-19 protocols, the Aggie Pride is alive and well all throughout campus.

The university will require everyone to provide proof of vaccination or provide negative COVID-19 test results 72 hours prior to all on-campus events, including Saturday's game. However, that hasn't killed any of the excitement here on campus.

We spoke to students and staff ahead of this week of celebration, and everyone told me how much it means to them to have GHOE back again. As well as how important it is that everyone have fun, but do it safely.

Jacob Idasi is a graduating senior, so he remembers what GHOE is like pre-pandemic.

"I'm excited, I know GHOE isn't going to be exactly what it's supposed to be just because of Covid and all the regulations. but after not having it last year and just going through the whole GHOE week and not being able to do anything. This week there's a lot of anticipation, everybody's just happy."

Madison Wheaton is this year's Student Body President who helped put together this year's festivities.

"We are still in a pandemic and we do still need to wear our masks, we do still need to encourage vaccinations, but this may be our norm for a while but enjoy it while you can!"

Today is just day three of the seven-day marathon that is GHOE. All indoor on-campus events are sold out due to capacity limits, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them.