North Carolina A&T students thankful for mental health days following recent events

North Carolina A&T students say the university planned mental health days couldn't have come at a better time.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some North Carolina A&T students say being together is the best place they could be Monday.



"I try to just be outside and surround myself with as many people as I possibly can and laugh. Me and my friends just had a movie night yesterday just trying to get your mind off stuff," said student, Parris Hawkins.

The university scheduled mental health days for Monday and Tuesday at the beginning of the year.

Student James Mugrag welcomes them, especially with what's happened recently.

"People aren't focused on anyone shooting, people are focused on going out and trying to have a good time with their peers, no body's expecting for something like that to happen," said Mugrag.

Last month, police arrested a man for bringing guns, and ammo to campus.

Just last week, someone shot and killed freshman Deja Reeves, off campus.

Hawkins says recent incidents were overwhelming.

"When it happened, it didn't feel real, it did not feel real at all, it kind of still doesn't everything is still really quiet though, it's still hitting people," she said.

Students agree these two mental health days came at a much-needed time.

"Getting the opportunity to relax and not having to focus on academics as of Monday and Tuesday that we do have off and it's just a time to relax and bring all your thoughts back to one," said Mugrag.

"I like how calm campus is today, how we're getting together and doing the like we're back in high school like we're back in middle school field days, tug of war, relay races, flag football, everything like we're 12 again," said Hawkins.

Students say they're thankful for the free time they have to band together and start the healing journey.

"It's more to college than violence and it's a time for people to come together and to be able to share memories and all of that a memory of somebody being shot on campus is not something people want to have to deal with," said Mugrag.

Tuesday is the last mental health day the university has planned this semester. There is about a month left of school.