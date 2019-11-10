LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. — When you miss the school bus, what do you do? Do you beg mom or dad to drive you? Do you play hooky and skip for the day? Maybe you just start the long trek to class, but not Autumn. She had a different idea.

The school system says a student at South Lenoir High missed the bus, so she rode her horse to school. The two showed up in matching coats. Autumn in her grey sweater; her horse a short and stocky grey.

She didn't tie the horse to the bike rails. Administrators at the school made arrangements with Autumn's parents, to make sure the trusty steed made it home safely.

School officials wrote, "You have to admire her dedication".