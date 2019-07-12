GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — It's the middle of basketball season. You know all the big rivalries. Duke and North Carolina. North Carolina and North Carolina State. At the high school level, Northern Guilford and Northwest Guilford is just as heated.

On Friday night, the two school's faced off in women's basketball. But the game was less about putting up points, and more about raising money.

It was a pink-out at Friday's game. The crowd wore pink; even both teams work pink uniforms.

It was all for Northern Guilford's head coach Kim Furlough. After a previous battle with cancer, she revealed the cancer returned.

Furlough wasn't there for Friday's game, but one of her mentees was.

Haley Hackett has known Furlough for years. She played under her at Southwest Guilford years ago. After college, Furlough hired Hackett as an assistant coach at Northern Guilford. Hackett spent several years there and then became the head coach at Northwest Guilford.

Friday night, Hackett wanted to do something special for her mentor.

"We thought it was important to show support not only for Kim, but also for her team," Hackett says, "At the end of the day, athletics give you a platform, and it's so much bigger than basketball with what we're doing."

Donations from Friday's game will go to Coaches vs. Cancer. The team says they'll continue raising money throughout the season.