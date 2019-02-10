WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Nurse by day, patient by night.

Angela Ringer, an oncology nurse at the Comprehensive Cancer Center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in January.

A normal Friday day for Ringer was coming in to work at 6:30 a.m. then receiving chemotherapy right after her shift.

As a matter of fact, the very same nurses she managed and worked with during the morning, would turn right around and become Ringer’s caregiver by afternoon.

After receiving 16 rounds of chemotherapy, Ringer recently got the chance to ring the victory bell signifying her end of chemo treatment. She will soon start four weeks of radiation.

