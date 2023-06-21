Weigh In: Big changes possible for Guilford Courthouse National Military Park

The National Park Service could close part of Old Battleground Road that runs through Guilford Courthouse National Military Park. They want your feedback.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some big changes could come to a popular Greensboro park, and you're running out of time to weigh in.



The national parks service is considering closing the part of Old Battleground Road that runs through the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park.

It’s tradition for Billy Mills to walk through the park weekly.



"It's peaceful it's close it's convenient and there are multiple places to park depending on where you want to go," Mills said.

He's not happy to hear parking will soon change for himself and others who drive to Guilford Courthouse National Military Park.

Right now the National Park Service it looking at three concepts that could impact the future of the park.

All three plans include closing Old Battleground Road to vehicle traffic as it passes through the park.

"Right off the bat it doesn’t sound very good to me I enjoy parking here it’s a safe place to park and its convenient to my location," Mills said.

"That’s a tough one because there are people who need to drive to get to where they need to go," said park goer Bill Cramer. "It might affect their access but I’m for whatever’s best for the park."

According to the development plan the parks service has acquired Hoskins farm, a site where folks will be able to park.

"If it's going to be a quarter mile away or half a mile away I don't like that idea," Mills said.

The purpose of this change is to add Hoskins Farm to the tour route so visitors can learn more about the revolutionary war.

Removing the visitors center is also under consideration.

All three concepts cut down on vehicle traffic though park grounds and restore the original battlefield experience.



Brian Anderson and his family don't think it's a bad idea.

" It'll be safer for pedestrians doing walks. It's 30 right here," Anderson said. "Quite often you see people speeding past that and the crosswalks are an issue sometimes just a safety issue."

Brian lives on New Garden Road, walking distance from the park.

He said he wishes the National Park Service did a better job of informing folks about the possible changes.

"I didn’t get any official information or anything so on that part there needs to be more communication to let people voice there opinions and get more of the communities opinion on it."

The park service is still welcoming input on how to protect the historic landscape for generations to come.

They held an in person and virtual meeting in last month.

Folks have until July 1 to share their thoughts here.