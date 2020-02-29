ALEXANDER, Ark — Firefighters are now connected in ways they've never been before.

It's thanks to IamResponding, an app that allows firefighters all over the country better communicate with each other.

Alexander Fire Department Assistant Chief Noah Harrison has seen the impact it has on the combination volunteer and paid staff station.

"Here, we can go a half mile or more without a hydrant, so it allows us to plan while we are going there versus getting there and then having to react," said Harrsion.

The firefighters can see where a call is and message the department staff on the best ways to respond.

The app also allows visibility of where the volunteers and paid staff are coming from to see how many are needed for the call.

Nine out of the 17 fire departments in Saline County use this software, which makes communication across town lines a lot easier.

"Say we have an incident going on, or a road is blocked due to flooding. If we have an incident in this area, we can see it," said Harrison.

This doesn't just help the fire departments internally. This app has created a whole new way to help the community.

"There is a young gentleman with autism, and the lights and sirens cause an over-attack on his sensory," said Harrison. "So, it let's us know when we are going to that area, and we can turn down that stuff and not cause him to have a panic attack."

There are more than 8,000 fire departments nationwide that use the IamResponding app.

