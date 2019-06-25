CLEVELAND — We have some bad news: It appears Woobie's owner has not yet been found.

The Cleveland Indians are on a mission to find the young fan who lost their stuffed elephant at the ballpark. The team's food service had tweeted on Tuesday that the lost little one had been retrieved by its rightful owner, but officials have since confirmed to WKYC that tweet was incorrect, and the Woobie is still with them.

The ongoing saga started when Larry Scavnicky, concession supervisor at Tribe games, posted a photo on Facebook of a children's elephant stuffed animal holding a blanket he apparently found at Progressive Field following Sunday's game. The photo includes a note reading, "Please help me find my owner, we got separated..."

Larry Scavnicky Please help me find the lost owner of this woobie. Found it today at Progressive Field in right field near the Corner Bar. I will ship anywhere. PLEASE SHARE IF YOU CAN. THANKS

With the search still under way for the toy's owner, the Indians decided to take Woobie on a fun tour of the park. They shared their adventures with Woobie on Twitter.

The original post was shared more than 4,400 times. If you know who Woobie's owner is, please reach out to either Scavnicky or the team to help bring him home!