Talking to your kids about a pandemic Halloween

The holiday will mostly likely look different this year. Blanca Cobb breaks down how to talk to your kids about the changes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Halloween coming up this week, many kids are anticipating trick-or-tricking. But, with the COVID pandemic, the celebration will look different for many families.

Some parents aren’t sure what to say to their kids about the Halloween differences this year.

For preschoolers, they probably won’t know the difference. It’s the elementary school kids who remember Halloween in the past years.

Explain that you’re still celebrating, but the celebration will be different because you’re focusing on safety:

Everyone is still wearing masks and keeping six feet apart.

You’re celebrating Halloween keeping these safety rules in mind.

Explain the ways that Halloween fun will be different.

Some kids might not be happy with your decisions. If they complain then empathize with their feelings.

Ask for their opinions. Find out what they don’t like about your plan. Ask what’s most important to them about Halloween and find alternatives.

Let’s say that your kids want to trick or treat. You can offer to go to homes where there are small bags of candy on a table where you can still be six feet apart.

Or, let’s say that your kids want to go to a haunted house. You might offer to watch a scary movie or make a haunted house at home.

Or, let’s say that they want to wear costumes. You can have a costume party or costume fashion show at home. Or, show off their costumes on video chats with family and friends. The sky is the limit when coming up with alternatives.

Some kids might complain that other parents are letting their kids go trick or treating or do something that you’re not allowing.

A simple and direct responses is that different families have different rules. And in your family, you’re going to skip trick or treating, but have a virtual costume party.