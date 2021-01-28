How has the isolation of the pandemic affected our kids?

We speak with a pediatrician to get an inside opinion.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all know how difficult the pandemic has been for our mental health but sometimes we aren't thinking about that effect on the kids. It can affect kids not only emotionally but developmentally as well.

"I have sent more kids to Cone Behavioral Health Clinic more in the last 9 months than I have in the past decade," said Carolina Pediatrics Dr Brian Sumner, "And there will be issues developmentally from a social aspect due to a stall in social growth due to the isolation. There will definitely be a lag effect."