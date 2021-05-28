Why the color of your child's swimsuit is important

Swim instructors said you don't want something that will blend into the water and make them hard to see if there's an emergency.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When picking out swimsuits for our children--we like to think is it comfortable? does it fit well? Do they even like it?

But paying attention to even the smallest details can protect them, like the color of their swimsuit.

Swim instructors said you don't want something that will blend into the water and make them hard to see if there's an emergency.

"You want to avoid blue," said certified ISR instructor Korey Dye. "Go with anything super bright, orange and pink."

Things can get trickier in different water types, the pool, lake, and ocean all differ.

"Especially open water. It's cloudy and harder to see. You want them to be as easy to spot as possible. It will make it easier to supervise if you can see them," said Dye.

This chart by Alive Solutions shows how they tested different colored swimsuits at a pool.

This chart by Alive Solutions shows how they tested different colored swimsuits at a lake.

Interested in CPR? Here are several Knoxville options: