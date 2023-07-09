Figuring out how your kids is feeling when they don’t want to talk

Blanca Cobb, body language expert explains what to look for and how to get your kids to talk.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the biggest parenting challenges is to get your kids to talk to you. When kids share what's happening in their lives, it's easier for parents to help when needed. Sometimes, kids aren't sure what to say or how to explain how they feel. This is why accurately reading their body language is so important. When you can read their gestures, you can better understand what they're feeling. And this gives you insight into how to talk to them in a way that makes them feel understood, supported, and loved.

A common mistake parents make when reading their child's body language is relying on one body language cue to determine that something's off or wrong. When you read body language, you want to see two or more changes in body language. Sometimes, someone can move in a certain way not because something is wrong but because they have to shift positions.

When you see a change in your child's body language, categorize it into positive, negative, or neutral. You don't want to ascribe meaning too quickly. Think about what happened before the body language change to understand the context in which the change occurs.