Making friends at the start of school

Blanca Cobb has some advice for parents who have children having a hard time making friends.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's back-to-school, meaning there are new opportunities for kids to make new friends. Making friends may not be as easy as it sounds. Sometimes, it's hard for some children to make friends because they have false beliefs that other kids aren't going to like them. Or, for example, they're embarrassed by something. Maybe they think that they're not athletic enough. Or, they're not sure what to talk about.

One way that parents can help children make friends is to expose their children to groups of kids with similar interests. You tend to like people who are like you. For kids who like building with Legos, you want to find other kids who like Legos, too.

You can invite a friend and their parent over for a playdate. Have a variety of activities. Also, have snack time. Spending supervised time outside can also be fun. Sometimes, kids can have fun together without talking a lot.