Making sure your kids are ready in an emergency

Blanca Cobb has some tips on how to make sure your kids are ready for an emergency situation.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — September is National Preparedness Month. Yesterday morning, we talked with Deputy Fire Marshall Hunter Pegram with the Greensboro Fire Department about emergency plans and what to do before, during, and after a hurricane. This got us thinking about getting prepared for the whole family, not just the adults.

A family's emergency plan will only go as planned if everyone understands what to do in any weather-related emergency. Children can be great helpers and follow instructions if they're a part of the process.

It depends on their developmental level and what they can understand. For young kids, they understand simple instructions and can manage 1-3 steps. For older kids, you can ask them for their input. For example, you can ask your middle and high schoolers how they can help. For example, older kids can have different roles depending on if mom and dad are home during a weather emergency.

You can help your kids remember the emergency plan by practicing just like they practice fire drills, tornado drills, and lockdowns at school. During a practice drill at home, you figure out what's working and what isn't and adjust accordingly.