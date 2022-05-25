Dr. Nannette Funderburk, psychotherapist, gives advice on how to talk to your children about mass shootings and what's appropriate for different ages.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The news of the school shooting in Texas has certainly had an impact on everyone in our country.

"This is a huge psychological injury for us all," Dr. Nannette Funderburk, a psychotherapist in Greensboro, said.

Many parents may be wondering where they should begin to have a conversation with their kids or if they should even talk to them at all about it.

Dr. Funderburk said if your child brings it up, absolutely talk about it. If your child doesn't, she said to start poking around to see what they know.

She said you could ask them if they've heard about a situation that happened, and if so, what they think about it. With younger children, like Kindergartners, she said to get on their level and talk in one-liner sentences.

"We have to take ourselves back and think ok, kindergarten brain, pre-school brain. They don’t have adult capabilities as far as understanding," Dr. Funderburk said.

With older children, even elementary age, Dr. Funderburk said to let them cry and let them be angry.

She said a good idea would be to let the frustration out by ripping up paper or hitting a punching bag. She said don't tell them to suck it up.

"It’s kind of like if you had a huge physical injury, you’re not gonna say suck it up. You’re going to tend to that injury, you’re going to take them to the hospital or you’re going to at least look at it clean it up put a bandage on it and give them their comfort food for the night. You’re going to nurture them in those moments. So we need to nurture this right now because the wound is gaping fresh and raw for us all," Dr. Funderburk said.

However, she said don't forget to take care of yourself first. You won't be able to talk to your kids if you're not emotionally stable.

Remind your kids that they are safe and about the things you are doing to protect them.

She said to monitor the information that they're taking in.

"It’s about the balance. You never want them to be clueless, but you also don’t want them to be 100% in this because this is not something that any of us needs to be 100% in simply for our sanity," Dr. Funderburk said.